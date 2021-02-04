Carlito was brought back as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and then worked a tag team match with Jeff Hardy on Monday’s episode of Raw.
Carlito is reportedly on a three-week trial run with WWE. It was originally reported that he was brought in to be an agent. The latest report notes that WWE was impressed by his in-ring work and look.
The former United States Champion took to Twitter to note that he would like to see his former tag team partner Chris Masters be brought back.
Next up, let’s get this beast to stop by. #wwe #WWERaw #wwesmackdown pic.twitter.com/ceR6m9Wp1e
— carlito (@litocolon279) February 2, 2021