Carlito was brought back as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and then worked a tag team match with Jeff Hardy on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Carlito is reportedly on a three-week trial run with WWE. It was originally reported that he was brought in to be an agent. The latest report notes that WWE was impressed by his in-ring work and look.

The former United States Champion took to Twitter to note that he would like to see his former tag team partner Chris Masters be brought back.