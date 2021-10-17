During her appearance on After The Bell, Carmella spoke highly of her time working with Liv Morgan. Here’s what she had to say:

Liv is a firecracker. She is so incredibly talented, and a match that I’m really, really proud of is our match at Extreme Rules. We had some time, and that’s something that has been a root of frustration lately on SmackDown because it’s a two-hour show. We don’t get a lot of time to show what we can do. So, we finally had this pay-per-view match and we had I think 10 minutes, and we killed it. We had a great match and she won, and I was so happy for her. I think it’s her time and she’s kind of been deprived this whole time. She was thrown into this tag team when she first debuted with girls she didn’t know, and she made that work. She lost her tag team partners and now she’s trying to reinvent herself, and the fans are so behind her. They want this for her so bad. All I want is for her to succeed.