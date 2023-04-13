Carmella is hopeful that the hit reality series Total Divas makes a comeback.

The former SmackDown women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sweety High on Instagram, where she explained that the absence of the program has affected WWE’s female audience.

I would love that (a Total Divas comeback). I really wanna put that out into the universe. I really feel like we need to bring it back. I feel like we’re really lacking that in the WWE.

The Queen of Staten Island later states that the connection between the female audience and the current WWE product is lacking, and that reviving Total Divas could really help rebuild that connection.

We really need to connect with our female audience and that’s what Total Divas did. It brought such a female audience towards our product and you know, people got to see what we do behind the scenes and get to know us for who we really were, not just who we play on TV and I feel like we’re missing that right now in WWE. We’re missing the connection with the female audience outside of the ring of course and I feel like I would just love to bring that back. So I’m putting that out there to the universe.

Total Divas lasted from 2013-2019 and aired on the E! Network.

