Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin was the latest guest to appear on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his relationship with the Young Bucks and why he decided to sell ROH to Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Highlights from the interview are below.

On selling ROH to Sinclair:

They [Sinclair Broadcast Group] wanted to produce an hour of TV for those, at the time, 70 or 80 affiliates as opposed to buying Three’s Company or Seinfeld, and they garnered revenue from the advertising I think and — but they got that hour of content and it never was uniformed. If they would’ve had every station play it at Saturday morning at 11, like the old days when you would watch wrestling then Roller Derby.

On his friendship with the Young Bucks:

Two of my best children and my favorite guys were The [Young] Bucks and Adam Pearce brought The Bucks in. I remember him telling me — I go, ‘Where do they live?’ He goes, ‘California.’ He goes, ‘They’re only $75 bucks a night.’ I go, ‘But it’s California.’ He goes, ‘I got them on Spirit Airlines. It’s only eight stops.’ So The Bucks came in, I got to know them really well. I’m so happy for their success. I’m happy for everyone’s success. You know, it’s just been such a crazy, crazy ride.

