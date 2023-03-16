Cary Silkin says Ric Flair owes him $41,000 dollars.

The former ROH Owner revealed this tidbit about Flair in a new post on Twitter, where he claimed that the Nature Boy didn’t fulfill four dates for ROH back in 2009. Silkin adds that it was his own fault that he paid Flair up front.

The reason for Silkin’s post was that he was weighing on the recent back and forth between Flair and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, who was very critical of the former 16-time world champion’s final matchup last summer. Flair himself has brushed off the critics by revealing how much money he made for his final match.

Silkin writes, “Sorry folks every word ⁦@DirtyDMantell is saying about @RicFlairNatrBoy⁩ is true. Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦@ringofhonor appearances in 2009. Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front. That’s my story and it’s sad but true.”

Silkin operated ROH from 2004-2011.