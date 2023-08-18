Impact Wrestling has announced TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita for Sunday’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event.

TJP and Akira are known as Catch 2/2 in NJPW, where they are two-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. TJP is a two-time former Impact X-Division Champion, but this will be his first Impact match since August 2021, and Akira’s Impact debut. Catch 2/2’s second reign with the IWGP titles ended on July 4 at the NJPW Independence Day show in Tokyo as they were defeated by Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney).

Eagles made his Impact debut on the recent Down Under Tour of Australia. He worked a Triple Threat on Night 1 with Frankie Kazarian and the winner, then-X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. Night 2 saw Eagles lose to Adam Brooks for the vacant OPW Heavyweight Title. Sunday’s match will also be the Impact debut of Fujita.

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Countdown To Multiverse United 2 pre-show will air at 4:30pm ET, live and for free on FITE. The main card will then begin at 5pm ET, exclusively on FITE. Tickets for the big event are still available. Below is the updated card, which now features 10 matches:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia (c)

X-Division and Junior Heavyweight Scramble Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao

The Bullet Club vs. The World

KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Coughlin, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors and NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay vs. Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and The DKC

Moose and Eddie Edwards vs. TMDK (NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

Douki vs. Sami Callihan

Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francesco Akira) vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kenny King (c)

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show

Heath, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Rocky Romero, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.