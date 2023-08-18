Sting has made a rare indie appearance to keep his current AEW storyline going.

Tonight’s WWA4 event in Atlanta saw Sting and Darby Allin make a surprise appearance to attack AR Fox, who is the head trainer at the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School.

As seen in the clip below, Allin distracted Fox from ringside, allowing Sting to attack from behind with his baseball bat. Allin then went up top and hit Fox with the Coffin Drop as Sting held him down. The babyface wrestlers received a mixed reaction from Fox’s home crowd.

Sting and Allin are scheduled to face Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match at AEW All In on Sunday, August 27 in London.

Sting and Darby attacked AR Fox at the WWA4#AEW pic.twitter.com/5sg5g5GOaD — The_Face_Turn (@The_Face_Turn) August 18, 2023

