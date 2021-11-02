Cesaro recently spoke with Narin Flanders of the Manchester Evening News to promote the upcoming WWE UK tour, where he will be in action against WALTER.

WWE UK announced the Cesaro vs. WALTER live event matches this past week, and the news excited fans who will be attending the shows, and others across the world who are hoping to catch a social media clip or two from the dream bout. Cesaro commented on the reaction to the announcement, and noted how excited he is for the bout with the Imperium leader.

“I’m very excited about it. It was so cool to see everybody on Twitter and online just talking about the match because there was no promotion, no bigger package,” he said. “There just an announcement and people just got excited about it. And that’s just done on his and my reputations.

“To see that was very humbling, because that just shows the support we both have. And now it’s up to us to deliver and I’m super excited because I know we’re going to… basically we’re going to beat the crap out of each other!”

You can click here for the WWE UK cards.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.