WWE superstar Cesaro was a guest on today’s Talking Smack where the Swiss Superman spoke about his current rivalry with Daniel Bryan, and which world champion he’d pick to face if he wins this year’s Royal Rumble. Highlights are below.

Says his rivalry with Daniel Bryan is only intensified by their desire to win the Royal Rumble:

It irks me how much Daniel Bryan wants to win the Royal Rumble. So, of course, I want to win it even more. That’s one of the rivalries that you need. That’s the kind of attitude that you need here because you need to take anything you can as motivation to make yourself better, push yourself to that next level to where you want to be.

Says he’s ready to step into the ring with either champion if he wins the Royal Rumble:

So, I said it last week on commentary, I would challenge Roman Reigns because of what he did to Shinsuke Nakamura. I also know that Drew McIntyre mentioned me as an opponent that he’d love to step in the ring with. I would love to step in the ring with Drew McIntyre, as well. But I’m a man of my word.

You can find Talking Smack on the free tier of the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)