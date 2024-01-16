There will be yet another Alpha Academy versus Viking Raiders showdown next week.

Following his victory over Ivar on this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW show in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Akira Tozawa was viciously attacked by Ivar, while Maxxine Dupri was also beat down by Valhalla.

After the match in a backstage segment, Chad Gable vowed to show Ivar who the alpha is when he teaches him a lesson next week on WWE Monday Night RAW in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ivar has had matches in recent weeks against both Otis and Akira Tozawa, and will have his third straight match against an Alpha Academy member next week when he squares off against Chad Gable.

Previously announced for next week’s WWE Monday Night RAW is CM Punk and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face.