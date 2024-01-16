It’s almost time for CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to come face-to-face.

On Monday, “The Best in the World” took to Instagram Live and called out “The American Nightmare” to meet him face-to-face on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Punk said that it’s time for Rhodes to ask him what he wants to talk about before challenging him to meet him face-to-face on the January 22 episode of WWE Raw, which will emanate from New Orleans, Louisiana.