The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group defeated Metalik, Blake Christian, and AR Fox on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas in an Open House matchup, which has amended rules to traditional trios matchups. The finish saw Black, Matthews, and King score a three-way submission over their opponents. This marks the House of Black’s fourth successful title defense since they won the belts at AEW Revolution from The Elite.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

