AEW superstar Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that there will be a change to tomorrow’s match card for Dynamite on TNT. The Broken One has asked President Tony Khan to give him a tag matchup with Adam “Hangman” Page ahead of their huge singles showdown at Sunday’s Revolution PPV. It will be Hardy and Private Party’s Marq Quen against Page and the Dark Order’s John Silver.

The original bout was supposed to see Hard team up with Private Party and TH2 to take on the Dark Order.

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE ON TNT:

-Shaq/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-Tony Khan reveals final entrant in Face of the Revolution Ladder match

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho and MJF host a press conference ahead of Revolution

-Paul Wight speaks

-Matt Hardy/Marq Quen versus Adam Page/John Silver

-Women’s Eliminator Tournament finals

-The Dark Order’s “10” versus Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

-Nyla Rose versus Ryo Mizunami women’s tournament finals