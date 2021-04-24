During his appearance on WINCLY, Charlie Haas spoke on his current role as a trainer. Here’s what he had to say:

I love what I’m doing now. I get to work with new guys that are up and coming. If they have that drive, they pull me aside. ‘Hey, what can I do to get better?’ I’m going to give them the same advice that was given to me. I didn’t have a great, successful singles career in WWE, and that’s one of my biggest regrets, just to go where I wanted, but I had some great coaches, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, [Ricky] Steamboat, [Steve] Keirn, Fit Finlay [and] David Taylor. And I was able to work with Shawn Michaels, Hunter, [Hulk] Hogan, Big Show, Taker, Brock [Lesnar], Eddie Guerrero, [and Chris] Benoit. I can take what I know and give it to them. Whether they’ll absorb it and apply it, I don’t know, but I know what WWE wants. They want people to slow down. They want them to tell a story. They want to make it look more real. They don’t want it to look like a car wreck, and they want you to be able to interact with the fans to connect with them. I finally figured out how to do that with SWE. I just missed my boat doing that up there at WWE, but they didn’t give me the platform to do what I wanted to do. But thank God that SWE has, so I get a chance to work with them.

I say, ‘Look, here’s your goals. You guys want to go to WWE or AEW?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Well, here’s what I think you should do. You can take it or leave it..’ When you think of the people that I had, like Arn Anderson, he really trained Shelton and I on how to really dominate, to really make the babyface fight from under and make them earn it. Just don’t give it to them, make them earn it. It’s very simple. It’s very simple psychology.