“The Queen” will be out of action for quite some time.

During this week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., a video package aired showing highlights of Charlotte Flair suffering a knee injury on last week’s show during her match with Asuka.

After the package wrapped up, the commentary trio of Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves announced that Flair’s injury is a serious one, and one that will keep her on the sidelines for nine months.

While the exact injury that Charlotte suffered has not been confirmed, nine months would be the expected recovery time from a torn ACL.

If the nine-month recovery time is accurate, Charlotte would miss the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.