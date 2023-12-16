A new match and segment have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, the company has announced the addition of The Miz vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

As noted, if Miz fails to beat GUNTHER for the title this time, he will never get another I-C title shot.

Also added to the show is a segment where WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins calls out Drew McIntyre.

Previously announced for the show is The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles.

