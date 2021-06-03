WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Mark Andrews on his BBC Radio program about a variety of topics, most notably how the Queen is still searching for her own unique identity in the pro-wrestling world. She also opens up about her first main roster title run (Divas), and how it happened before she truly felt ready. Highlights are below.

Believes she is still trying to find her identity in pro-wrestling:

I think I’m still trying to find it [my identity]. I try to ignore the criticism online, because when I first started at FCW before it was even like full-blown NXT, they were like, ‘You can’t chop, you can’t woo, you can’t do the Figure-Four, you can’t do anything like your dad.’ Well then when I wrestled Natalya for the NXT Women’s Championship, they give me new music and my dad’s music is in the music. I was like, ‘Is this April Fools day? Is this a rib? What’s going on?’ So when I’m a bad guy — I don’t even know what I am anymore. I thought the strutting was more of an arrogant [thing] to use so it’s like I pick and choose depending on who I’m facing when I’m gonna do certain things but like, everyone chops so why can’t I chop? Why do people be like, ‘She’s just Ric Flair’s –’ everyone chops and you think of Ric Flair so I don’t understand the big deal. It’s not my fault that my dad’s Ric Flair. I’m sorry.

Doesn’t believe she was ready for her first main roster title run, which saw her best Nikki Bella:

If I have to break it down, WrestleMania 32 was a big deal for me because when I first won the Divas Championship from Nikki Bella, I felt like when I held that title up I wasn’t ready. I used to watch her walk down the aisle and be like, ‘Woah, she’s a star.’ Yes, wrestling-wise, I was prepared but I still was missing — I had so much more to grow and when I held up that Divas Championship, I just was — the title doesn’t make you, you make the title, but the title was making me, and then when I won at WrestleMania 32 and I held up the title, I was like, ‘You’re damn right I’m the Women’s Champion.’ I felt ready so that’s what made that match. Obviously being with Becky [Lynch] and Sasha [Banks] but then when I wrestled Asuka, the moment was more everyone knew how good Asuka was, so it was a moment for me to show what I could do on the grandest stage. Not that people didn’t think I was gifted, but that was like a real opportunity to be like, ‘Okay, I’m ready for Asuka, literally.’

