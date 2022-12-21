Tonight AEW invades San Antonio Texas for a live broadcast of their weekly flagship program Dynamite, which will feature a slew of top matches like Jamie Hayter defending the women’s title against Hikaru Shida, and Match 5 of the Best-Of-Seven- series between The Elite and the Death Triangle.

However, San Antonio is also the hometown of NJPW star and Bullet Club member Chase Owens. The Crown Jewel took to Twitter to tease a potential appearance on Dynamite. He writes, “AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends.”

Owens withdrew from this year’s NJPW World Tag League due to a family matter, and was unable to compete alongside his partner, Bad Luck Fale.