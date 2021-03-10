During his appearance on WINCLY, Chavo Guerrero spoke on why he thinks Hollywood has changed its stance on professional wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

What I think happened was Hollywood realized what we already knew. Wrestling is super interesting. It’s not just getting in the ring and falling. The behind the scenes of wrestling is so interesting, like with Dark Side of the Ring, which I was apart of also. All of that stuff with GLOW, and Young Rock, and Heels, wrestling is really, really interesting. It’s so dynamic and so different than anything else that Hollywood is starting to realize that. And they’re starting to realize too that these wrestlers, it’s not just Hulk Hogan and Dwayne Johnson, but you got Batista killing it. You got Cena killing it. You got a lot of these wrestlers coming in [to Hollywood] and just becoming huge box office stars.