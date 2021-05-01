Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Chelsea Green recently spoke with METRO UK about her departure from WWE, and how she attempted to get involved in the Alexa Bliss and Fiend storyline, as well as her pitches to join the IIconics. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she tried to get involved with the Fiend and Alexa Bliss storyline:

“I was always trying to figure out a way to incorporate myself into that group because I felt like that was such an extension of the Hot Mess in so many different way. I felt the Hot Mess could fit in perfectly there! Then also, I do feel like that group, they’re so strong the two of them, but they’re almost missing that third person that can jump over to the women’s division. Alexa’s the puppeteer, The Fiend’s the men’s side, so why can’t they have a woman to take over to the women’s division and then they’re taking over the entire show? Or then Alexa has a tag partner – there’s just so many different ways to spin it.”

Says she loves Alexa Bliss using the Lilly doll:

“Lilly is so creepy and I love it, and I just imagined myself with that hair, with that dress, with that makeup. I just could picture it the minute I saw it!”

On wanting to join with The IIconics to make them the Triconics:

“I wanted to be a Triconic at one point. Turn the IIconics into the Triconics and turn into the Hot Mess on them, try to make them feud. And eventually they would come back and turn it around on me. I had so many ideas!”