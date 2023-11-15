Chris Hero gives his thoughts on AEW superstar, Darby Allin.

Allin has already cemented himself as one of AEW’s hottest youngest stars, and has two reigns as TNT Champion to back that up. The Knockout King, who now works backstage in AEW as a producer, spoke about Allin’s crossover appeal during a recent interview on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show.

We get in the wrestling bubble and we only see what’s in front of our face and we only reference what’s in our recent memory and what we remember historically. It’s very easy in pro wrestling to be self-cyclical. It’s not always about the bell-to-bell and the promos. It is larger than that. When I look out into the arena and see these kids with their face painted up like him, these are five, six, seven year old children that are going to grow up and have lives. This is connecting with people on a deeper level.

Later in the chat, Hero reminds listeners that Allin constantly hangs out with larger than life figures like Tony Hawk or JPEGMAFIA, adding that Allin’s crossover will only get bigger over time.

Darby, wrestling fans are like, ‘It’s Darby, we’re going to see something crazy, he’s great and creative.’ This dude is in a skit with Tim Robinson. This dude is hanging out with JPEGMAFIA and Tony Hawk. Darby’s crossover is incredible, and it’s not this phony studio-made. These are things that Darby likes and is interested in. You see him and it’s like, ‘I wonder what that dude is about.’ He did Nitro Circus. It’s not even about the pro wrestling, it’s about the butterfly effect of who else he meets in the world. People like Darby, when they crossover to different areas of entertainment, it affects the business as a whole, it’s not just about the rating he gets or the false finish. Some wrestlers are bigger than that and I think Darby is one of them.

Allin will be in action on this Saturday’s Full Gear, where he teams with Adam Copeland and Sting to battle Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. Check out Hero’s full interview here.