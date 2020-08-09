Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming

AEW superstar and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho took to Twitter earlier tonight to ban wrestling personality Jim Cornette from watching all future AEW programming, including there Youtube series DARK. The Demo God writes, “I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod.”

Cornette has been a vocal critic of AEW since they began in 2019. Shortly after Cornette departed the NWA he was called out online for saying homophobic remarks to Sonny Kiss.