Chris Jericho is ecstatic after last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from his hometown in Winnipeg.

The Ocho teamed up with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara to take on The Elite and The House of Black in a three-way tag, with the House of Black’s AEW Trios titles on the line. Despite not winning, Jericho, and fellow Winnipeg native Kenny Omega, received a huge ovation from the crowd, and landed the two top superstars on the front cover of the Winnipeg Press.

Jericho took to Instagram to comment on the achievement. He writes, “Awesome to be on the front cover of the @winnipegfreepress today with one of my all time favorite rivals & fellow Winnipegger @kennyomegamanx! #AEWDynamite was INSANE last night. So much fun!!”

Jericho recently spoke about the things AEW can improve on in an interview with ET Canada. Check out his Instagram post below below.