Earlier today, AEW superstar Chris Jericho tweeted out a photo showing that he had been released from the hospital after dealing with a non-COVID related illness that has caused the former world champion to cancel several dates on his tour with his band, Fozzy.

The Demo God has since released a video on his personal Youtube channel apologizing to Fozzy fans, and alerting them that tomorrow’s show in London will not be canceled. He does add that due to doctor’s orders he will not be singing, so instead the band will host a fan-fest that will feature a listening party of their newest album, “Boombox,” a Q&A session with the band, and a sing-along of their hottest tracks “Judas,” and “Enemy.”

Check it out below.