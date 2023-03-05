Chris Jericho says he enjoys being a mediator between Tony Khan and talents on the AEW roster.

The Ocho recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to hype up his showdown with Ricky Starks at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view. During his chat, Jericho explained how he has the respect of the locker room due to his 32 year experience in the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he is looked at as a locker room leader due to his experience:

Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. There’s always going to be pros and cons all the time. What I can do now, after 32 years on the job, is — I have the respect of the locker room because I give respect to everybody. Everybody that puts on a pair of boots. I respect. I don’t care if it’s your first match or your 1,000th match; I appreciate you.

Says he can deal with different personalities and speak billionaire:

I understand there’s different personalities, man. This is wrestling. We’re all gypsies, tramps, and thieves, but guess what? I speak gypsies, tramps, and thieves. I also speak billionaire. I worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. I worked for Tony Khan for four years. I know how to talk to my boss. I know how to get the frustrations of the locker room across to the boss and how to get the frustrations of the boss to lock the locker room.

Relishes playing the middle man:

So I enjoy that role, being the middle person. Also, sometimes people need to hear, ‘Hey, shut up and do it.’ Okay. There are terms and advice and words that I’ve learned, but like, we work for somebody. If you work at any job, ever, in the world today, sometimes you’re gonna have to do stuff that you don’t want to do.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)