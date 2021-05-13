AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho was the latest guest on the Rich Eisen show where the Demo God discussed the Khan family, and the potential of some Jacksonville Jaguars players, specifically Tim Tebow, possibly getting involved in a future AEW storyline. Highlights are below.

How the Khan family treats AEW and the roster like a professional sports team:

“The thing that I love about AEW is that it’s owned by the Khan Family, who also own the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they own the Football Club over in England, they treat AEW like a pro sports league. And that’s the big difference between the two is that WWE is a wrestling company. Like it comes from the old-school kind of carnie and that sort of thing. It’s not like that in AEW. So, we treat it much more like athletes and sports stars, that sort of thing. Just the fact that we came out of the gate, just blew everybody’s expectations away of what this company can be as far as television ratings. Last week, we were the No. 1 most-watched show on cable TV on Wednesday night, and that’s huge for any organization, especially for us, who’ve been on TV for just a little bit over a year. So, we’ve been able to make a mark by doing things our own way and providing something different for wrestling fans and new wrestling fans, who are seeing something and going, ‘This is great! It’s completely opposite of what we’re used to seeing in wrestling.’ It’s one of the reasons we’ve done so well in such a short time.”

Says there’s a chance that some members of the Jacksonville Jaguars, including Tim Tebow, might get involved in an AEW storyline:

“It’s funny because we’ve had cameos – we had a cameo by [Jaguar player] Urban Meyer at one point. People always talk about Tebow, and now there’s so much of a spotlight on Jacksonville, and Tony Khan, who’s my boss, is very involved with the Jaguars. And I’m sure at some point, we’ll probably have cameos from all of those guys. And there’s no reason not to. We just had a big storyline with Mike Tyson, and Shaq had a match with us. So, we’ve been getting these sports legends and future legends involved. I don’t have any doubts that we will have them involved at some point because it’s perfect symmetry.”

On not turning Tebow heel and how he could use his skills in a storyline:

“I don’t think you want to do that. When you’re bringing in guys like that, especially in the city of Jacksonville, you know the Khans are going to be very careful with how you use them. It’s very simple, the bad guy is running wild, let’s say he’s facing Chris Jericho. He does something dastardly, and as he’s running out of the arena to escape, Tebow whips a football at his head, knocks him out. And then I catch up to him and get the big victory. Falls Count Anywhere, and Tebow throws a football at his head and knocks him out, and I get the win.”

