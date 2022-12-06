AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and reveals that the two were quite close at one point, adding that he had a crush on her when she appeared in the hit Star Trek film Wrath Of Khan.

There was a time about 11 odd years ago that @kirstiealley was one of my best friends. I already had a crush on her from when she played #Saavik in @startrek #TheWrathOfKhan but I was even happier to have an onset “Friendmance” with her during season 12 of @dancingwiththestars in 2011 ….and even though she was by far the biggest of the stars that season, she was also by far the coolest! Her hearty laugh, love of a drink and willingness to tell hilarious stories made her the best to hang out and party with during those grueling months! Kirstie, @cherylburke and I hung out multiple times after the stressful elimination round episodes….and most of the time it was only us three at the end of the night! But where Kirstie really stepped up into my all time favorite person list, was when she invited my then very young family to visit her house to feed her #lemurs. That’s right…LEMURS! She had at least a dozen of them in cages in her expansive back yard, with a hired game warden on-sight to take care of them! My kids and @lockon27 will never forget those crazy creatures flying all over the place and nor will I. (I also won’t forget her introducing me to my high school crush #KellyPreston!!) I haven’t seen Kirstie since 2011, but I always thought about her and I will always love her for doing what she did for me and my family way back when. I love you Kristie…and can I bum one last smoke?

