Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently named their Top 100 tag teams of 2022, with the top spot going to current reigning WWE tag team champions, The Usos. The full list can be found here.

AEW superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter to congratulate the Usos on their monumental achievement, later adding that Honorary Uce Sami Zayn will be buying them celebratory pizza. His full tweet reads, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member

@SamiZayn! Congrats!”

Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats! https://t.co/A6zGjO2OIH — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 6, 2022

Speaking of Zayn, he recently had some very nice things to say about Omega and how detail oriented he is in the ring. You can read those comments here.