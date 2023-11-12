Chris Jericho recently participated in a show for DDT Pro-Wrestling to continue a program with Konosuke Takeshita that has been playing out on AEW television.
At AEW WrestleDream on October 1, Jericho teamed up with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the first time ever to face Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a trios match. The heel faction emerged victorious.
AEW has already scheduled a Like a Dragon street fight for Wednesday’s Dynamite, featuring Omega, Jericho, Kota, and Paul Wight against Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Takeshita.
At DDT Ultimate Party on Sunday morning, Jericho made Takeshita submit to The Walls of Jericho.
Chris Jericho vs Konosuke Takeshita in DDT took place earlier in Japan.
Jericho tapped out Takeshita with the Walls of Jericho pic.twitter.com/900s29HpFY
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 12, 2023
Chris Jericho has defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a DDT ring.https://t.co/ZlJmMYyzaw <– #DDTPro #DDTUP pic.twitter.com/AENx6rG3Hb
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 12, 2023
Chris Jericho’s entrance in DDT. Crowd was able to sing along at the end and everything. #ddtpro #DDTUP pic.twitter.com/MGYTpJTFnN
— Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) November 12, 2023
DDT両国国技館大会!!
Chris Jericho選手!!
試合後のインタビュースペースで
「日本で戦いたい選手はいますか？」と
勇気を出して質問させていただきました！
「まずは手を挙げてくれてありがとう(ニッコリ)」と笑顔でご回答いただき感激！
AEW解説でもしっかりジェリコ選手の素晴らしさを広めます🦁 pic.twitter.com/WjJ0IYE5Bn
— Miki Motoi 元井美貴🎙Voicy (@motoimiki) November 12, 2023