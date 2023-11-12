Chris Jericho recently participated in a show for DDT Pro-Wrestling to continue a program with Konosuke Takeshita that has been playing out on AEW television.

At AEW WrestleDream on October 1, Jericho teamed up with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the first time ever to face Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a trios match. The heel faction emerged victorious.

AEW has already scheduled a Like a Dragon street fight for Wednesday’s Dynamite, featuring Omega, Jericho, Kota, and Paul Wight against Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Takeshita.

At DDT Ultimate Party on Sunday morning, Jericho made Takeshita submit to The Walls of Jericho.

Chris Jericho vs Konosuke Takeshita in DDT took place earlier in Japan. Jericho tapped out Takeshita with the Walls of Jericho pic.twitter.com/900s29HpFY — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 12, 2023