WWE will hold Raw from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN this Monday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,895 tickets and there are 3,078 left. It’s set up for 10,973 seats.
The last time they were at the venue, they drew 9,218 fans for the 30th Anniversary episode of Raw in January. Here is the updated card for the show:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
The Miz vs. Ivar
Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis
Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Nov 27 • 6:30 PM
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Available Tickets => 3,078
Current Setup => 10,973
Tickets Distributed => 7,895
+257 since the last update: 7 days ago
Last time here:
1/2/23 => Raw => 9,218 pic.twitter.com/MGsscG2qmp
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 12, 2023