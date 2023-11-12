WWE will hold Raw from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,895 tickets and there are 3,078 left. It’s set up for 10,973 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 9,218 fans for the 30th Anniversary episode of Raw in January. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The Miz vs. Ivar

Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser