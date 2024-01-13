The Rock and John Cena are not going to be the big signing at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 tonight.

But it’s all Chris Sabin can come up with!

Ahead of tonight’s TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chris Sabin spoke with TV Insider for an interview to promote the big event that marks the re-branding of IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling.

During the discussion, Sabin was asked who he thinks the “big signing” teased for tonight’s show is going to be and who he wants it to be.

“Who do I want it to be? I would say I would want it to be The Rock or John Cena, right,” Sabin said. “But as far as who it could be, I’m not sure. I have no idea.”

Sabin continued, “There are a couple of guesses I can put out there, but I don’t want to put a guess out there and be right. So I’ll say I think it’s John Cena and The Rock and know it’s not.”

Check out the complete interview at TVInsider.com.