WWE airs live on Monday and Friday nights.

On a live show, mistakes can happen.

During his Signed By Superstars virtual signing this week, Matt Riddle reflected on the infamous time he made a mistake on live television, as he forgot his lines during a backstage segment on an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in March of 2021.

The segment saw “The Original BRO” approach Asuka on a scooter and ask her if she thought people in Japan would like scooters but abruptly adding, “I’m sorry, I forgot what I was saying.”

“Let’s talk about that promo,” Riddle said during this week’s virtual signing. “One, usually when they go live, they tell you. Sometimes, you go through a couple of rehearsals beforehand. I had the scooter, they gave it to me and said, ‘We don’t want to see you. Go 20 yards that way and roll down.’ I rolled down, and I didn’t know it was live TV. The promo they originally had was me talking about how I had been to Japan before, which I hadn’t, and how I would go to underground robot fights and I was going to ask Asuka if scooters would be a big hit in Japan. Yeah, I forgot everything. I forgot everything when I rolled up.”

Riddle continued, “I scoot back to the locker room. Me and Randy [Randy Orton] didn’t really talk, I guess Randy didn’t really like me when I first started working there because I am who I am. Randy comes up to me and goes, ‘I don’t know if that shit was planned, but that was your best promo yet.'”

Check out the complete virtual signing via the video embedded below, or by visiting Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.