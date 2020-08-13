Chris Sabin On His Past Issues With A.J. Styles

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Sabin spoke on his past issues with A.J. Styles and touched on the feeling that he won the TNA Title too soon. Here’s what he had to say:

On Styles Not Liking Him:

I’m not sure (what I learned from Styles). He didn’t really like me at first. I don’t know if I wanted to learn from a guy who didn’t really like me, you know what I mean. I guess you can ask him why he didn’t like me. Oh yeah, absolutely. Of course, we respect each other and I would say he’s one of my friends. I’ve known him for a long time, but I haven’t talked to him in a long time, but yeah.

On Winning The TNA Title Too Soon In 2013:

I wasn’t ready because I was a tag team wrestler basically from 2007 until 2011. After returning from injury, I had only a few matches with the Machine Guns before Alex Shelley left, and I was on my own. I had only like 10 or 11 singles matches and tore my other ACL, and was out for another year. So, I was basically out for almost two years straight, and then several years before that, I was only a tag team wrestler.

You can listen below:

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T WrestlingInc.