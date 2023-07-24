IMPACT star and former X-Division Champion Chris Sabin recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed the possibility of the Motor City Machine Guns (Himself and Alex Shelley) taking on FTR.

Sabin says that MCMG would love a traditional tag team showdown against FTR and that he thoughts the match would happen in AEW when they were both there.

I think it’s possible one day (MCMG vs. FTR). Obviously, we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag which was fine. But, I think it’s possible one day. I’d love to have a match with those guys. I think they’re insanely talented and they have such a cool style because they like old school in today’s atmosphere and I think that’s really cool, makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers. I think it’d be awesome.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)