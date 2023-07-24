AEW superstar and current International Champion Orange Cassidy is one of the company’s biggest acts, but now a new report has revealed that he is having his role expanded.

According to Fightful Select, Cassidy has been doing producer/agent work on top of his pro wrestling duties. The report mentions that Cassidy recently produced The Big Bill and Brian Cage vs. Trent and Matt Sydal tag match from Rampage, and the Infantry vs. The Kingdom from Ring of Honor.

Cassidy has been the AEW International Champion since the fall of 2022 and has defended the title successfully 20+ times.