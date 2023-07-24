NJPW issued the following press release announcing the first matchup for the All-Star Junior Festival.

El Desperado will team up with Mao to face Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne in tag team action. The event takes place on August 19th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

Along with the announcement of GCW’s Jordan Oliver for All Star Junior Festival 2023 today, the card has gotten its first match revealed! In a tag team contest of Japan versus America, Oliver will team with his East West Express tag partner, the teenage prodigy Nick Wayne, to face a DDT and NJPW combination of young prospect MAO and El Desperado. Wayne and Oliver are the current GCW Tag team Champions- will their expereince as a team prove the key to defeating established names from across the Pacific- and a former IWGP Champion in the singles and tag ranks in Desperado? Find out August 19!