Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Monterrey, Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Santos Escobar

Shayna Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey via DQ due to Rousey hitting Baszler with a chair

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest with the Cross Rhodes

Matt Riddle defeated The Miz

WWE Women’s Title Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest)