Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the recent work of Finn Balor as a member of the Judgment Day.

“Finn has been doing his best work since coming to the WWE since joining The Judgement Day and I’m talking about the Demon and all that other stuff that he did before joining Judgement Day. This is the best version of Finn Balor that we’ve seen in the WWE. A light switch went off. That’s what happened. The light switch went off, he figured it out, and this is the main result of it.”

