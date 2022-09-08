It was reported over the weekend that AEW star and former IMPACT world champion Christian Cage has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which is why his victory over Jungle Boy Jack Perry at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view was such a short contest.

In an update from the Wrestling Observer, it is believed that Cage has a torn triceps, and will be on the shelf for roughly 6-9 months. This is the same exact injury that former AEW world champion CM Punk sustained at ALL OUT that will keep him out of action aside from whatever suspension/penalty he will receive for his actions at the ALL OUT media scrum and the ensuing backstage brawl with The Elite.

Cage joined AEW back at Revolution 2021, and has been one of the better protected stars inside the squared circle. He is one of a few top talents that defeated Kenny Omega, and has been involved with this feud with Jungle Boy for the last few months. On last night’s Dynamite Jungle Boy cut a promo revealing that Cage would need surgery, but that he will be waiting for him when he comes back.