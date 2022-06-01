Former WWE superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) took to Twitter today and got the pro-wrestling world talking by writing that she will be keeping a close eye on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Her full tweet reads:

“Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason.”

While this cryptic message could mean a number of things the most common speculation is that Perry’s husband, former TNT champion Miro, may be making his return to the company. The Redeemer last wrestled at the November 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view, where he lost to Bryan Danielson in the world championship eliminator tournament finals. His absence was due to a leg injury, as well as filming for a television show.

However, there’s also a chance that Perry could be teasing her own debut for AEW. She has not made any wrestling related appearances since her release from WWE back in June of 2021.

Tonight’s Dynamite takes place from the Forum in Los Angeles, California.