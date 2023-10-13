CJ Perry opens up about Miro’s “incident” with CM Punk at AEW All In London.

A story had surfaced after Punk’s scuffle with Jack Perry that the Second City Saint also picked a fight with Miro. However, it was later confirmed that the Redeemer and Punk were just joking around following the actual incident that happened with Perry and later Tony Khan, one which got Punk fired from AEW.

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling, Perry reveals that she initially thought the incident between Miro and Punk actually happened.

There’s so many parts of that story that’s outrageous. Well, first thing is, I didn’t know about this story until it was blowing up online. That’s when Miro decided to tell me about it, and I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ I was like, ‘Why are you picking a fight with him? Why?’ I stay off Twitter a lot. I just really don’t try to; in WWE, I would stir the pot a lot because I felt like that was my character, but that’s not really my nature. I mean, maybe sometimes, it’s a lot of fun. But I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ You know? Like, ‘Why? Why? Why are you doing that?’ There’s a part of me that knew I was debuting, I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Can we just lay low, please? Can we just like lay low? You’re gonna be picking at the showrunner? Are you insane?’ So, I was getting hot. Then, the next thing I hear is Miro was pissed that CM Punk went to the dirt sheets and said he was joking. I’m like, ‘Were you joking?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.

Perry continues, stating that Miro sold her that the story was real and that she was upset because she believes everything. However, he later admitted it was just a joke.

So then for, like, five hours or until that time, he was selling the whole story to me like it was real. Selling it to me like it was all real. I’m like, ‘So, wait, you’re telling me it was a joke?’ He tells me the story of how CM Punk is like, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and CM Punk goes, ‘You want to fight?’ Miro goes, ‘Here, or in the ring?’ I’m like, ‘You’re telling me that was a joke?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me right now.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I forgot you take everything literal, CJ.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m done. I’m literally done.’ So he finds it really funny that I believe everything.

Perry has been actively following talent she hopes to manage in order to get back at Miro in AEW.