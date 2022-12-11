At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Heavyweight Title to Claudio Castagnoli.

The finish saw Castagnoli do the giant swing over 30 times before Jericho tapped out.

Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. PWinsider.com reports the newly-crowned Ring of Honor World Champion sang “Deep In The Heart of Texas” with Wheeler Yuta before thanking the fans.

After the main event at #ROHFinalBattle, Claudio Castagnoli thanked the fans & gave Wheeler Yuta a new nickname “Yuta Man” pic.twitter.com/398It4deXa — April Garza (@ihavetil5) December 11, 2022

