Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Cleveland Ohio featured Claudio Castagnoli taking on the great Dustin Rhodes, with Claudio’s ROH world championship on the line.

The Natural put up a very valiant effort against the Swiss-Superman, and even scored some close near falls that had the live crowd on their feet, but in the end Claudio would hit a pop up European uppercut for the victory. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Quick reflexes by ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli sends Dustin Rhodes flying out of the ring here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1gPwwG4N9l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

Dustin Rhodes takes out Claudio on the floor here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/l3tZj1ZL2H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

#AndStill!!! The Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retains the title after an absolute battle against Dustin Rhodes in the main event of #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZETXJRKtjX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

