Claudio Castagnoli discusses the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift.

The AEW superstar spoke about Swift during a recent interview with The Sun, where he joked about himself and the Blackpool Combat Club entering for a match to one of Swift’s most popular bops, ‘Shake It Off.’

I mean, you know, I feel like the Blackpool Combat Club coming out to Shake It Off would be great, you know? That would be quite something, right? I’m sure she could sing Wild Thing as well, that would be pretty sweet. I think it’s obviously really cool because, I don’t know it’s just I feel like it’s two very loyal fan bases within the span of a week, so I think it’s great. Two very different shows as well.

Later, Claudio would be asked if he thinks Swift would succeed in the world of professional wrestling.

I mean, she’s very successful in whatever she wants to do, so I wouldn’t put it past her.

Elsewhere in the interview, Claudio spoke about AEW All In 2024 and how he hopes to have a singles-matchup at the annual event. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)