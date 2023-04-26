AEW top stars CM Punk and Chris Jericho have reportedly met as we get closer to Punk returning to work for the company.

As we’ve noted, Punk is reportedly on his way back to AEW after being away for months due to the 2022 All Out backstage incident with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and the torn triceps suffered that same night. One report claimed Warner Bros. Discovery wants Punk back with the company as the star of the new Saturday show, and that Punk was “extremely important” in this new TV deal. It was also reported that a meeting was scheduled to try and smooth out issues between Punk and Jericho, and to see if the two working together is a possibility. That meeting had not happened as of early last week, but a follow-up report noted that AEW President Tony Khan and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR were to be involved as well.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Punk and Jericho met over the last week. The meeting was said to be “relatively uneventful all things considered, and especially when taken into consideration the issues the two have had.”

Sources close to the situation said it seemed like Jericho and Punk could end up working together without issue. However, they also pointed to Punk’s recent history and to Jericho’s long-term history of welcoming confrontation.

It was noted that when Punk first joined AEW, Jericho approached him to establish that bygones were bygones, and Punk reportedly replied in kind, as long as there were no reason to have issues going forward. Jericho reportedly shouted at Punk after the 2022 All Out incident, and Punk called Jericho a stooge during a recent Instagram Stories post. Following the All Out incident, it was also reported that Jericho told the AEW locker room how Punk would not be welcomed back, and said he does not want to work with Punk.

There’s no word yet on if Khan and FTR were at the meeting with Punk and Jericho. Last week it was reported that the idea behind the meeting was that if they worked things out, they would start with Jericho, and then Jericho would be there for the other guys not invited to work things out, if things go smoothly. You can click here for the previous update on the backstage situation and how things changed, or did not change, Punk’s working relationship with The Young Bucks, and more.

Punk is reportedly booked to return to AEW on Saturday, June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, IL, for what will be the first tapings for the new AEW Collision weekend show. It should be noted that AEW has not confirmed Punk’s return or the Collision show as of this writing.

