Tuesday’s live Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT drew 647,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14.51% from last week’s 565,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 28.57% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 28.42% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #52 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #65 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc go-home show on October 18, 2022, and the highest total audience since New Year’s Evil on January 10. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. To compare, the 2022 Spring Breakin’ episode on May 3 drew 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 14.51% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 28.57% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.13% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 28.57% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Spring Breakin’ go-home show.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Hawks and the Celtics on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.16 rating. The Hawks vs. Celtics NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.324 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.804 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating. Amore Invencible on Univision topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating, also drawing 1.706 million viewers.

Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the main show debut of Oba Femi, Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match, Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase, Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Grayson Waller, and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell defending against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

