AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Skewed & Reviewed while at the San Diego Comic-Con, and discussed their thoughts on AEW’s creative freedom.

Cargill said the freedom is one of the reasons she chose AEW over WWE and any other promotion. She said:

“That’s one of the reasons why I chose All Elite Wrestling. We have control of our character, we can represent ourselves, our real authentic self. We can work outside the company and you know everything that we’re doing is from our hearts. We’re showing you exactly who we are and who we want to be. This is what we approved you know, it’s just refreshing. I never worked for another company, but I wrestled sheer emotions. I play basketball so everything is just who I am. What you see is just an extension of who I am, and I appreciate that.”

Punk chimed in and added:

“It’s super interesting, right, to me it’s fascinating listening to somebody… she said she hasn’t worked for another company, it’s important for her to be able to work in a place where she can fully express herself. I think that’s kind of what to me, killed wrestling for so long. Everything was muted, and toned down, and based on one person’s perspective. When you can’t pick your own name, pick your own entrance music, it’s very limited, and very creatively stifling. I look at the old territory days and if you try and imply the way the other company runs things compared to the territories. You wouldn’t have The Road Warriors, you wouldn’t have Macho Man Randy Savage, you wouldn’t have these other things. As individuals, we are the ones that created the characters. Jade is Jade. We’re not trying to say ‘no, your name is Veronica Pepperstone. Some stupid ass name.”

Punk is currently recovering from an injury, and there is no date for his return. Cargill remains undefeated in her last 35 singles/tag matches, and recently passed the 200-day mark as champion.

