AEW World Champion CM Punk is set to appear on tonight’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that fans will hear from Punk tonight, for the first time in more than two months.

“TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite we’ll hear from the @AEW World Champion @CMPunk LIVE on @TBSNetwork for the first time since his injury over 2 months ago. Dynamite is LIVE on TBS coming up tonight @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, and tonight’s show is presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon!,” Khan wrote.

Punk returned last week and faced off with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, to set up their planned interim title match, likely for All Out next month.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* AEW World Champion CM Punk will speak

* Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

* The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blondes

* 2 of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Trios Titles Tournament First Round: Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and a mystery partner

* Ricky Steamboat will appear as the special guest timekeeper

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

