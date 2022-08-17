AEW Dynamite Dragons of Thrones or something is here! Sponsored by the new HBO Max show, House of the Dragon, we’ve got quite the show on tap! Let’s check it out:

Toni Storm vs. Kilynn King

The Varsity Blonds vs. The Ass Boys

2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Andrade el Idolo, Rush, & Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & ?

AEW Dynamite 8/17/22

Live from the Charleston Coliseum, in Charlestown, West Virginia! Taz, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross are on commentary and enter CM PUNK!

Punk is trying to put the tough guy game face on, but the fans have put a smile on his face. Punk has a belt, and he’s got some business to attend to. Punk believes there’s someone from the area that deserves a rematch, and that’s Adam Page.

There’s no Adam Page.

Punk says that’s not cowboy shit, that’s coward shit. Everyone wants to be the champ until it’s time to do champ shit. Punk knows Moxley has a lot of fans, and Moxley can be number one in the fans heart, but Punk is number one in this ring. Jon Moxley is the third best guy in his own group… and that seems to be a recurring theme in his career. Yikes. Moxley has been the interim AEW champion, and interim means temporary. Moxley is afraid to test himself against his best friend. Eddie is the third best Eddie that Punk has ever shared a ring with, and he’s the second-best Kingston. HEAT. Loud “CM Punk” chants. Number 1 vs. Number 2 with a bullet, Punk wants Moxley at All Out in Chicago.

Enter Mox.

Punk decides he wants to make snow angels while Moxley takes his time to get to the ring.

BIG. FIGHT. FEEL.

Moxley says Punk is writing checks with his mouth that his body can’t cash. Punk is living in a fantasy world. Punk thinks he’s the best wrestler in the world, but most of the time Punk isn’t the best wrestler in catering. The mic doesn’t mean shit. The belt on Punk’s shoulder doesn’t mean shit. Moxley’s belt doesn’t mean shit either. Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW. Punk says he’s the dollars and the cents.

Moxley says Punk ran out of fighting spirit a long time ago, and money, and that’s why he’s in AEW. Moxley says Punk won’t do shit and gets in his face. Punk says they’ve got a match coming at the PPV and he’s afraid if he touches Moxley he’s going to bleed all over him. Triple yikes. Moxley gives Punk a smooch and then slaps him in the face, as Punk fires back and we’ve got a pull apart!

Tony Schiavone is here with Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs said Starks paraded around like he was God’s gift to this business, but Starks hid behind Hobbs the entire time. Hobbs was hired to protect Ricky, but for now, Hobbs has something for QT Marshall and the Factory.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is here as the official guest timekeeper for the upcoming bout!

Match #1. 2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Fall #1. Catch-as-catch-can to start with Garcia falling back for a straight ankle lock and Danielson counters with a heel hook before both men break. Both men trade heavy palm strikes with Danielson dropping Garcia with a body shot and following up with a brainbuster for a quick two count! Surfboard by Danielson before delivering some elbows to the head from behind. Garcia makes it to his feet and then slaps Danielson in the face. Danielson incensed and responds with yes kicks. Danielson attempts a hurricanrana from the top but Garcia rolls through for a two count. Strikes exchanged in the center now and they are HEAVY. Butterfly suplex by Garcia into a straight arm bar but Danielson rolls out and traps Garcia… Regal Plex! Two count! Danielson manipulates Garcia into a Regal Stretch and Garcia is in trouble. Garcia inches his way towards the ropes and gets the break. Garcia rolls to the outside and Danielson follows with a baseball slide. Danielson attempts a flying knee off the apron but Garcia evades and catches Danielson… Saito suplex on the outside! Both men in the ring now and Garcia delivers some 12 to 6 elbows on Danielson. Garcia looks for the Sharpshooter but Danielson kicks Garcia’s legs out and traps him in a triangle choke. Garcia powers Danielson up and hits a short drop piledriver! Garcia the hammerlocks the arm with his leg and locks in a Dragon Sleeper. Danielson goes out! 1 to 0 Garcia.

Fall #2. Garcia demands the referee starts the count for a downed Danielson, but Danielson gets up at 8. Garcia on the attack with European uppercuts and heavy chops in the corner. Running dropkick by Garcia as we head to a commercial break. Back from break and Garcia is stomping on Danielson. Highlights show that during the break, Garcia DDT’d Danielson on the outside on the exposed mat and busted him open. Reverse suplex by Garcia who floats over and looks for the Dragon Sleeper, but Danielson cradles and gets a quick three count! 1 to 1.

Fall #3. Garcia tries a dropkick in the corner but gets trapped in the Tree of Woe and Danielson delivers some yes kicks to the abdomen. Both men go up top and Danielson hits a Spider German followed by a missile dropkick! Garcia rolls to the outside but Danielson follows with a tope suicida. Danielson with some more kicks on the outside and drives Garcia into the ring post. Again. Again. One more time. Garcia then pulls Danielson into the ring post and both men are down. Danielson barely beats the count as we head to PIP. Both men are on their knees exchanging elbows before Danielson delivers a rolling elbow to a charging Garcia. Yes kicks by Danielson and both men’s chests are just hamburger meat at this time. Garcia asks Danielson for more and Danielson delivers! Garcia up and hits a Northern Lariat to Danielson and locks in the Sharpshooter (aka the Dragon Tamer). Danielson grabs wrist control and rolls into the Labell Lock but Garcia cradles for two. Running dropkick in the corner but Danielson doesn’t care! Big palm strike! Psycho Knee by Garcia! One, two, no! Greco Roman knuckle lock and both men are grinding their heads into the other. Elbows back and forth from the knuckl lock and these are landing HARD. Danielson drops Garcia and hops on top! Ground and pound by Danielson! Danielson traps the wrists but Garcia rolls through and stomps Danielson’s head! Danielson holds wrist control and rolls Garcia, now Danielson delivers some headbutts! Danielson now stomping on a prone Garcia and Garcia might be out. Danielson locks in the triangle choke but Garcia looks for the piledriver again, but he collapses to the ground. Garcia tries to ground and pound his way out but he can’t, and Danielson transitions to the Labell Lock. Danielson traps the other arm and just delivers some absolutely brutal hammer fists that put Garcia out, and Danielson finishes with the submission as the referee calls a stop to it.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/2. This is the pro wrestling that I love, plain and simple. Great story, brutal, hard hitting, professional wrestling. Garcia is an absolute MADE MAN at this point, and Danielson is a better wrestler now than he ever has been, and that’s scary.

After the match, Garcia wakes up and he’s reaching for Danielson. Danielson looks at him with bewilderment and applauds the young man. Danielson looks impressed and goes to shake Garcia’s hand, but before he can, Jericho leaves the commentary table and attacks Danielson from behind. Garcia pulls Jericho off of him and gets in his face! Jericho shoves his finger in the face of Garcia and Garcia slaps his hand away. The entire crowd is chanting “you’re a wrestler” to Garcia. Garcia doesn’t know what to do as he heads to the back.

Match #2. Tony Nese vs…

Welp, I have no idea because Moxley has attacked both Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling! Moxley calls out CM Punk and here he comes! The pull apart brawl from earlier has continued with security, and now Claudio and Wheeler are here to pull Moxley off. Claudio literally lifts Moxley up with one arm and walks him to the back in an hilarious moment.

Tony Schiavone is here with Jericho, Menard, and Parker. Jericho says that Garcia has to make a choice. Ricky Steamboat is here! Steamboat says that from what he’s seen of Garcia, Danielson is the better choice. Jericho says he doesn’t like Steamboat and Steamboat chops Parker.

Match #3. Varsity Blonds vs. Ass Boys

Colten Gunn and Griff Garrison to start. Colt 45. Fin. Hmph.

Winners: Ass Boys

Rating: NR.

After the match, Billy says he’s finally impressed with his sons. Big Stoke is here at the entrance way, and Colten and Austin jump Daddy Ass from behind! Here’s the Acclaimed making the save. Billy is down in the corner and Bowes offers up a peace offering… scissor me, daddy ass! And all is well in the world.

Death Triangle and Pac have some choice words for Will Osprey. Next week, in Cleveland!

Jungle Boy is here, and he says he was asked to never wear that shirt he wore a few weeks ago. Jungle Boy says he’s tried to hit Christian Cage with everything he can so far, including a car. Cage can keep hiding, or he can man up and fight Jungle Boy at All Out.

Enter Christian.

Christian says his answer is simply, “no.” Cage is proud of Jungle Boy though, because a year ago, he wouldn’t even speak for himself. Cage isn’t here to fight or to wrestle, he’s here to fix this. Cage forgives Jungle Boy, and he loves him. Jungle Boy dumps Cage with a double leg but Cage escapes to the outside and kicks Jungle Boy low. “I hate your guts, you piece of crap!” Jungle Boy rebounds and drills Cage’s head into the steel steps about five times. Jungle Boy then stomps Cage’s hand before the referees break them up.

FTR are here with the Wardlow and remind us that they are still The Pinnacle. Dax challenges Jay Lethal to a singles match next week.

Match #4. Kilynn King vs. Toni Storm

Mat return by King as Storm goes for a bevy of pinning combinations, only getting two. Head lock takeover by King. Single leg drop kick by King is missed as Storm hits a running shotgun dropkick. King dumps Storm to the apron and hits a double jump rising knee. King tries a baseball slide and misses as Storm looks for the tornado DDT off the apron, but King grabs a body lock and drives Storm into the apron. King in control in the ring now and looks for an avalanche back suplex, but Storm shifts her weight in mid-air and comes crashing down on King. Fisherman’s suplex by Storm gets a two count. Storm looks for a DDT but King hits a spinning back kick to the body and a big spinebuster that gets a two count. Pumphandle by King but Storm wiggles out the back and plants King with a German suplex. Sweet Cheeks Music (which is apparently what Storm calls her running hip attack in the corner) followed by the swinging DDT by Storm. The Pendulum DDT finishes this one.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **. Perfectly acceptable match here, all things considered. Storm is the number one contender, and she should be winning impressively in advance of her match at All Out. King showed some fire here on a larger stage, so possibly a graduation from AEW Dark?