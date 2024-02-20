CM Punk spoke with the live crowd after WWE Raw went off the air from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Punk vowed he would wrestle the next time the company is in the city as he’s currently sidelined with a torn triceps.

“It is not easy sitting backstage, watching the show, knowing that Anaheim showed up 11,000-strong, and y’all kept it hot all night long. Three hours, countless superstars, awesome matches. I had to come out here and feel this myself, and to let you all know, this is a bump in the road. I promise you that next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here, and I will have my boots on,” Punk said.

